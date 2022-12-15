Wedmont Private Capital Takes $288,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $193.11 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

