Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Illumina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

ILMN opened at $209.98 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

