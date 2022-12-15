Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 2,390 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $149.83. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.