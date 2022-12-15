McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in McKesson were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK opened at $372.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $228.86 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

