NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,746.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,344.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,260.30. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,978.15. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.