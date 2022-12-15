Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,381 shares of company stock worth $1,142,743. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.