Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

