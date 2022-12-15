Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,163 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

