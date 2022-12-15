Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,585 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

