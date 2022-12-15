Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.86 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

