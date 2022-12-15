iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SUSL opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.