Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $175.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $182.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

