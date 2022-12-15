Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 746,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 384,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $200.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

