iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

