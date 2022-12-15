9,564 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $178.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

