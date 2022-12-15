iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,099,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

