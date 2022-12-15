Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 499 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $431,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6,080.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 219,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

