Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 470.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 383,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

