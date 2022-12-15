Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

