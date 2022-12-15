Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,208 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 2.80% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWSH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSH opened at $9.45 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

