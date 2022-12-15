Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $218.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average is $215.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.