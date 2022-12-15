Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

