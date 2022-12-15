PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Critical Contrast

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PayPal and NextMart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PayPal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $25.37 billion 3.26 $4.17 billion $1.97 36.87 NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.7% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PayPal and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 13 26 0 2.67 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal currently has a consensus target price of $124.47, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 8.50% 16.85% 4.54% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats NextMart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NextMart

(Get Rating)

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.