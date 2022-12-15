SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

SPDW opened at $30.94 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

