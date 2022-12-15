Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $459.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.35. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

