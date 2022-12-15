Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 15,660 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

