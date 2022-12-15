Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 66,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,722,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,809,192.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,888,136 shares of company stock worth $16,587,743. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,950,000 after buying an additional 345,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,660,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 337,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

