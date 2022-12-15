Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,124 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

