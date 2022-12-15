Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

BIPS stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 141.04 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.50 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.76. The stock has a market cap of £280.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,840.00.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

