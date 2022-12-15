Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 0.2 %
BIPS stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 141.04 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.50 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.76. The stock has a market cap of £280.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,840.00.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
