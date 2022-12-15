Head-To-Head Comparison: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 36.71% 1.92% 1.52% Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 1.24 -$381.77 million $1.07 4.72 Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,714.44 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -14.09

Volatility and Risk

Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.17%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Gold Reserve on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

