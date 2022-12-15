Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Head to Head Contrast

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Sangamo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 1,374.91 -$95.40 million ($2.74) -3.34 Sangamo Therapeutics $110.70 million 5.11 -$178.29 million ($1.19) -2.90

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.1% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioAtla and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.11%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.32%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -57.78% -46.11% Sangamo Therapeutics -158.67% -53.18% -27.49%

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and SAR445136, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, a cell therapy for the treatment of cancer; ST-501 for the treatment of tauopathies; and ST-502 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and neuromuscular disease. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.