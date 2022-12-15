Real Estate Investors plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of £52.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Investors

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Marcus Daly acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($343,516.13).

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

