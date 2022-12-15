Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Director Sells C$15,600.00 in Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Christian Godin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$15,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,919.
Christian Godin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Christian Godin sold 5,000 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$18,500.00.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.54 and a 12 month high of C$4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.82. The company has a market cap of C$94.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.41.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.
