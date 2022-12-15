Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on January 27th

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
LON:TIGT opened at GBX 70.76 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 64.43 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.57.
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
