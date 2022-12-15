Compound Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.17 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Compound has a market cap of $290.32 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $39.95 or 0.00225477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00121236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00040366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.69863196 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $19,558,642.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

