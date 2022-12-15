UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00020795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $2.31 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00421654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001146 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018209 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.77061532 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,907,815.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

