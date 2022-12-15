Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.80 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $94.80 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00008429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,717.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00421654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00020795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00843357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00614424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00265055 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,484,293 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

