DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,463.10 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,463.10 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,143 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

