Grin (GRIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,717.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00421654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00020795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00843357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00614424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00265055 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

