OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.42 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00006562 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $163.06 million and $17.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00076814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022664 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.