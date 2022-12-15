Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Cap of $334.37 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $334.37 million and $37.96 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

