Pirate Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143,243.85 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $72.80 million and approximately $143,243.85 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00266726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00084678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,903,294 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

