LUKSO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.11 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00030630 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $81.11 million and approximately $910,676.60 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
