XSGD Hits Market Capitalization of $50.28 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $50.28 million and approximately $583,006.20 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,466,061 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

