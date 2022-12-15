Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.10 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $329,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 49.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

