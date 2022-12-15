Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.39

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00013471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and $93.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00236183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31486001 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $98,553,201.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

