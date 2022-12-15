MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.48. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

