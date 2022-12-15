Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %

BERY opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

