Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %

BERY opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

