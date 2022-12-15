Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of KIRK opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

