Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

